Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells 1,388 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $14,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $16,724.00.

On Friday, August 20th, David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $12,180.40.

On Friday, July 16th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $21,672.81.

AKTS opened at $9.68 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $497.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $16,974,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $6,625,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,776,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

