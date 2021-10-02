Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Sells $412,350.00 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00.

BOH opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

