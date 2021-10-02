Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $160,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven S. Fendley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $189,840.00.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,676,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.