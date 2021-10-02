Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $473,280.69 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $473,280.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.

VIZIO stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $16,741,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.