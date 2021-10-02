Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

