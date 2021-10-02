InsurAce (INSUR) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and $4.41 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00105642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00144616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,683.51 or 1.00042643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.79 or 0.06799356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

