Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

