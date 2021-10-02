International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Update

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the August 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS INIS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 69,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Isotopes has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

