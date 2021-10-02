Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of IIJIY opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $39.00.
Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
