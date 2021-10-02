Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of IIJIY opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

