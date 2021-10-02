inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $127.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. Research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in inTEST by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.