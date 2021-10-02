Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 63.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,873,000 after buying an additional 1,591,058 shares during the period.

IUSB traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,449. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

