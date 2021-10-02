Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 137,067 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,158. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58.

