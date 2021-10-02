Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 2,449 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF makes up 1.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,073.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $185,000.

NASDAQ PNQI traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.85. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $202.12 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

