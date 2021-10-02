Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.12. 5,148,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,882. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.25 and a 200 day moving average of $221.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.02 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

