Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $544.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $543.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.