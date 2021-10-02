Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 684,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $335,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Intuit by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,084,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,352 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $543.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

