Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BSMT stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $26.54.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.
