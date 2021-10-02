Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BSMT stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

