Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.94. 190,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

