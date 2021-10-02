Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PSCH stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.84. 4,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.14.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.