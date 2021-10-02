Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Investar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Investar by 576.9% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528,393 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 269.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Investar by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.