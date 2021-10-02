Investors Buy Large Volume of Merit Medical Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,995 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,405% compared to the typical volume of 199 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.