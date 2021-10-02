IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 159,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1,572.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after buying an additional 118,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $161.12 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

