IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

