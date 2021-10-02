IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IRMD. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

IRMD opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at $783,852.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,097 shares of company stock worth $2,631,649. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC increased its position in IRadimed by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IRadimed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in IRadimed by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

