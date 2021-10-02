iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $130.42 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

