iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

AIA opened at $77.75 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

