iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $62.07.

