iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.31 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

