iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

