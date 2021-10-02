iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Stock Price Down 2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.