iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $52.14 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

