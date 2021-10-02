iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 649,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,524,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,269,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

