iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 116,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

