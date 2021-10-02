iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 94,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 875,648 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $27.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 856,991 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,690,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after acquiring an additional 347,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,057,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.