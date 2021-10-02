iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,394,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 29,361,992 shares.The stock last traded at $20.38 and had previously closed at $19.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

