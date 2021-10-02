iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.96 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

