ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITMPF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITM Power has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.25.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

