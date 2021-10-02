Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Itron by 72.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,482 shares of company stock worth $1,071,856. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

