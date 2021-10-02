ITV’s (ITVPY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ITVPY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

