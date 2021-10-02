J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.