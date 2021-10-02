J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.26

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and traded as high as $37.40. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 342 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.
In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $405,767.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,375,657.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.
J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)
J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.
