J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.26

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and traded as high as $37.40. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 342 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $405,767.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,375,657.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

