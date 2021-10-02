Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $16.49 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

