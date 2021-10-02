Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $2.15. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 1,020,839 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 188.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 472,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth $1,883,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

