JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. However, the company has been impacted by the challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the company’s liquidity position may not be enough to manage the high debt level. Earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the”

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. The business had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 283,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth about $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

