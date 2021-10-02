James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

JRVR traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.98. 520,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,377. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in James River Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

