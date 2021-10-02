Jason Warren Lilly Sells 15,998 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NEOG opened at $43.35 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.