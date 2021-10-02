Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $580,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.