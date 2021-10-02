JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JD.com were worth $53,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JD.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in JD.com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $70.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA lowered their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

