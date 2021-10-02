Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $165.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 2.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,041,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

