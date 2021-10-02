Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Boston Beer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $5.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.29 EPS.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $508.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $919.58. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $501.14 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

